French Chefs Quake As Michelin Prepares New Guide
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Chefs across France are waiting for one of the most exciting and dreaded moments of the year: publication of the new annual guide from Michelin with its highly coveted stars.
The famous red bible for gastronomes still makes and breaks cooking careers, despite increasing competition from rival food lists and the rise of Instagram influencers with their younger, online followers.
The 2025 Michelin edition on Monday promises to celebrate kitchens outside Paris, with new talents uncovered "in all regions in mainland France", Michelin guide boss Gwendal Poullennec told AFP.
At stake are not only the reputations of chefs and hundreds of businesses that depend on the guide for visibility but also France's image as a fine food destination.
"The level of the world food scene is constantly rising but I must say that France is holding its own and is part of this dynamic with a growing number of starred restaurants each year," Poullennec added.
What began as a guide for people wealthy enough to own a car in France 125 years ago is now a global business that sends its under-cover tasters to restaurants around the world, producing editions for around 50 destinations.
France remains the country with the highest number of three-star restaurants, the highest award, which denotes kitchens where cooking is "elevated to an art form" and chefs are "at the peak of their profession".
Japan is second, followed by Spain, Italy, and the United States.
But the guide has sought to shed its reputation for elitist and pricey dinners, with more diverse eating options making it onto its lists of recommended destinations.
After rewarding roadside food stalls in Thailand and Singapore, the guide granted a star to a taco stand in Mexico City last year, causing a local sensation but baffling regular eaters at the simple four-dish outlet.
- 'Not welcome' -
To soften the disappointment for French chefs who lost stars, the guide announced its downgrades for 22 restaurants last week.
The biggest victim was Georges Blanc, an 82-year-old who had held three stars for 44 years for his eponymous restaurant in Vonnas, a village in southeast France that has become a food destination thanks to his presence.
"We weren't expecting it," he told AFP after being informed he was being demoted to two stars. "We'll cope, and perhaps we'll be less elitist and a little bit more accessible."
The prestige of a Michelin star is a guarantee of increased demand -- and prices too.
Downgrades can lead to ruin and have been linked to tragedy in the past, including suicide.
Marc Veyrat has told Michelin inspectors they are not welcome in his new 450-euro-a-head restaurant in the upmarket Megeve ski resort in the Alps after his previous mountain restaurant was demoted in a scandal dubbed "cheddar-gate".
Veyrat sued the guide after inspectors stripped him of a star in 2019.
The showman chef claimed the downgrade came after inspectors mistakenly thought he had adulterated a cheese soufflé with English cheddar instead of using France's Reblochon, Beaufort and Tomme varieties.
The 600 chefs who will feature in the 2025 guide have been invited to a ceremony in the eastern French city of Metz ahead of the unveiling of the new French guide on Monday at 1600 GMT.
"As always, it's going to be a full house because the immense majority of them will be there," Poullennec said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From World
-
Mike Leigh on the 'hard truths' of film, happiness and World War III3 minutes ago
-
French chefs quake as Michelin prepares new guide3 minutes ago
-
Indian security forces kill 16 Maoist rebels: police33 minutes ago
-
Serbian students protest at pro-government media 'propaganda'33 minutes ago
-
Japan and US call for stronger ties on Iwo Jima anniversary43 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors1 hour ago
-
Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
India sends aid flight to quake-hit Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Fatemi spotlights plight of under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians during meeting with UN chief2 hours ago
-
Elon Musk says xAI startup buying X platform2 hours ago
-
'Jail or death': migrants expelled by Trump fear for their fate2 hours ago
-
Djokovic closing in on 100th title after Dimitrov downed in Miami2 hours ago