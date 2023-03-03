UrduPoint.com

French, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Economic Ties, Ukraine Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 12:40 AM

French, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Economic Ties, Ukraine Conflict

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday that she met with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi to discuss bilateral economic ties and the situation in Ukraine.

"The first meeting with my new Chinese counterpart. We touched upon the resumption of humanitarian exchange, our economic relations, the summit on a new global financial pact that will take place in Paris in June as well as the issues of biodiversity and oceans," Colonna tweeted.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would go to China in early April to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and urge Beijing to "put pressure" on Moscow on the back of a newly-released Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.

On February 24, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

In mid-February, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi visited Paris and was personally received by Macron. At the meeting, Wang noted that Beijing was firmly committed to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue and was always eager to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow China Beijing Paris New Delhi Kiev February April June All

Recent Stories

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

3 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

18 minutes ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

18 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

48 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.