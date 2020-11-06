French Church Attacker Moved Out of Nice Hospital - Lawmaker

The knife attacker who killed three at a church in Nice has been moved out of a local hospital, a French lawmaker for the southern region of Alpes Maritimes announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The knife attacker who killed three at a church in Nice has been moved out of a local hospital, a French lawmaker for the southern region of Alpes Maritimes announced on Friday.

"I am delighted that the Islamist barbarian behind the Nice attack has just been transferred from Pasteur hospital in Nice in response to my request and that of the medical community," Eric Ciotti tweeted.

Brahim Issaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian who came to France via Italy in October, was gravely wounded by police in what is believed to be an Islamist-motivated terror attack at the Notre-Dame basilica last week.

Ciotti published an open letter to French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday, saying that tension was palpable at the Nice hospital where employees treating the assailant used to know his victims.

A local publication, Nice Matin, reported that the attacker was being airlifted to a hospital in Paris. His transfer was delayed until his condition improved and doctors agreed that he was fit to travel.