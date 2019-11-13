French circus bear Mischa dies after rescue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A performing bear used in shows in France has died following an operation at an animal refuge, just two months after he was rescued from owners who allegedly subjected him to years of ill treatment, officials said Wednesday.

Mischa had become a celebrity in France when the government in September banned him from appearing in performances and ordered him to be placed into care after an animal rights group accused his owners of keeping him in conditions akin to a mediaeval jail.

His plight raised new questions in France about the treatment of wild animals in circuses and fairs, where their use is still legal but set to be the subject of new regulations to be unveiled later this year.

Mischa died on Tuesday following a major operation conducted by nine doctors, La Taniere animal refuge in the Chartres region southwest of Paris said on its Facebook page.