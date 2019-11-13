UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Circus Bear Mischa Dies After Rescue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:47 PM

French circus bear Mischa dies after rescue

A performing bear used in shows in France has died following an operation at an animal refuge, just two months after he was rescued from owners who allegedly subjected him to years of ill treatment, officials said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A performing bear used in shows in France has died following an operation at an animal refuge, just two months after he was rescued from owners who allegedly subjected him to years of ill treatment, officials said Wednesday.

Mischa had become a celebrity in France when the government in September banned him from appearing in performances and ordered him to be placed into care after an animal rights group accused his owners of keeping him in conditions akin to a mediaeval jail.

His plight raised new questions in France about the treatment of wild animals in circuses and fairs, where their use is still legal but set to be the subject of new regulations to be unveiled later this year.

Mischa died on Tuesday following a major operation conducted by nine doctors, La Taniere animal refuge in the Chartres region southwest of Paris said on its Facebook page.

Related Topics

Jail Facebook France Died Paris September From Government

Recent Stories

Govt grants four-week conditional permission to Na ..

16 minutes ago

Germany, Netherland to take back Daesh/ISIS terror ..

3 minutes ago

First group of Sikh yatrees returns in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Govt all set to take action against middle man for ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks hit by trade doubts, Hong Kong unrest

12 minutes ago

Anti typhoid vaccination drive to begin in Matiari ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.