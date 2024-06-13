French Citizen Louis Arnaud Held In Iran Arrives In Paris
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) French citizen Louis Arnaud returned to Paris Thursday after being held in Iran since September 2022 and sentenced last year to five years in jail on national security charges.
Emerging from a small plane at Le Bourget airport outside Paris, a visibly tired but smiling Arnaud shook hands with Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne before embracing his parents, according to images aired on television.
Arnaud linked arms with his relatives as they entered a private room at the airport out of view of the cameras.
"I am very glad to welcome one of our hostages who was indeed held arbitrarily in Iran," Sejourne said.
"Our diplomatic service is still at work" to free three other French citizens: Jacques Paris, Cecile Kohler and a man named only as Olivier held in Iranian jails, he added.
