French Citizen, Mexican Actor, Both Abducted In Mexico, Released - French Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:00 AM

MEXICO POLICE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The French citizen and the Mexican actor who were kidnapped in Mexico on Sunday, when they were visiting a national park, have been released, the French Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

"We welcome the release, today, of our compatriot abducted yesterday in Mexico, as well as the Mexican citizen whom he was with.

We warmly thank the Mexican authorities whose help has been essential in this outcome," the ministry said in a Monday statement.

Earlier on Monday, local media in Mexico reported that both Frederic Michel and Mexican actor Alejandro Sandi were already home and were in good health.

Michel and Sandi were kidnapped on Sunday when they were in the Nevado de Toluca national park. The abductors reportedly demanded a ransom.

A joint investigation has been launched into the kidnapping by the French and Mexican authorities.

