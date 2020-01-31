French citizens evacuated from Wuhan land in France: AFP

(@imziishan)

A plane carrying around 200 French citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, landed near Marseille on Friday, AFP reporters onboard the aircraft said

Istres, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A plane carrying around 200 French citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, landed near Marseille on Friday, AFP reporters onboard the aircraft said.

The passengers, who will be placed in quarantine in a holiday camp for two weeks, applauded as the plane touched down.