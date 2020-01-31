UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan Land In France: AFP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:18 PM

French citizens evacuated from Wuhan land in France: AFP

A plane carrying around 200 French citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, landed near Marseille on Friday, AFP reporters onboard the aircraft said

Istres, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A plane carrying around 200 French citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, landed near Marseille on Friday, AFP reporters onboard the aircraft said.

The passengers, who will be placed in quarantine in a holiday camp for two weeks, applauded as the plane touched down.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Marseille From

Recent Stories

Foreigners in Beijing reminded to avoid going to c ..

2 minutes ago

Putin's Remark About Issachar Case Not Assessment ..

2 minutes ago

Trials for KP U21 Tehsils Games in Dir Upper begin ..

2 minutes ago

Expanding outreach of family management services i ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Ch ..

15 minutes ago

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.