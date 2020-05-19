UrduPoint.com
French Citizens Returning From Outside EU To Be Asked To Voluntary Quarantine - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:34 PM

All French citizens returning from countries outside the European Union starting on May 20 will be asked to follow voluntary stay-home procedures for 14 days, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) All French citizens returning from countries outside the European Union starting on May 20 will be asked to follow voluntary stay-home procedures for 14 days, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

"From Wednesday, we will ask the French people who are returning from other countries from outside Europe [EU] to voluntarily enter a two-week quarantine to protect themselves, their loved ones and the people around them," Le Drian announced while speaking on the LCI channel.

He added that the European Union's external borders would remain closed and, unlike French citizens, foreigners would not be able to enter France until further notice.

The French authorities introduced coronavirus-related restrictions on March 17 and then began to gradually lift them on May 11.

During the two-month lockdown, French citizens were required to follow strict social distancing and hygiene rules, and public places, such as restaurants, bars, parks, cinema theaters, non-alimentary shops, educational and other facilities were closed. As part of the lockdown ease, so-called green regions of the country, where the virus is less active, have been able to reopen, while the so-called red zone areas are being kept under strict surveillance. travel limitations abroad also remain in effect, as well as a ban on mass gatherings.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed a little over 180,000 COVID-19 infections, the seventh-highest total in the world, with over 28,000 related fatalities.

