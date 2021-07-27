UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French City Of Nice Wins UNESCO World Heritage Status

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

French city of Nice wins UNESCO world heritage status

The UN's cultural organisation said on Tuesday that it had added Nice to its world heritage list thanks to the French Mediterranean city's centuries-old role as winter residence for mostly wealthy foreigners

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN's cultural organisation said on Tuesday that it had added Nice to its world heritage list thanks to the French Mediterranean city's centuries-old role as winter residence for mostly wealthy foreigners.

Following the decision by its World Heritage Committee, UNESCO in a statement on Twitter called Nice, famous for its mild climate, the "Winter resort town of the Riviera".

The city joins France's more than 40 world heritage sites including the banks of the river Seine in Paris, the Amiens cathedral, the Mont Saint Michel and stretches of the Loire valley.

UNESCO said that Nice adapted its urban planning as early as two centuries ago to make itself attractive to foreigners seeking warmer climes.

Their cultural influences and "desire to make the most of the climatic conditions and scenery of the place, shaped the urban planning and eclectic architectural styles of those areas", it said.

With close to one million inhabitants, greater Nice is the second-biggest city on the French Mediterranean coast after Marseille, and the fifth-biggest in France.

It is a tourist hotspot with several million visitors per year, and its airport is one of the country's busiest.

Nicknamed "Nice the Beautiful", the city attracted European aristocracy from the 18th century, starting with British royalty who had the seafront "Promenade des Anglais" ("Promenade of the English") named after them.

Painters including Marc Chagall and Henri Matisse also stayed there, as did writers Anton Chekhov and Friedrich Nietzsche.

"The history of Nice, which is at the same time deeply rooted and open, Mediterranean and Alpine, European and cosmopolitan, has produced an architecture and a landscape that are unique, a model for many other cities in the world," Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi said.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Twitter France Amiens Nice Marseille Paris Same Alpine Church Christian From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UN Calls on Tunisian Leaders to Act Responsibly to ..

1 minute ago

Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region to V ..

1 minute ago

Covid-19 stops Greek artistic swimmer from attendi ..

1 minute ago

Micro smart lockdown imposed in hotspots at Keamar ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims three more lives; 107 new infectio ..

7 minutes ago

Farrukh urges PML-N leadership to accept AJK elect ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.