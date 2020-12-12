French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Says New Plans for Nagorno-Karabakh Possible - Baku

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Stephane Visconti, the French co-chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, has said that new plans for Nagorno-Karabakh could be drafted despite the Russia-led ceasefire agreement continuing to hold, the press department of the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, said on Saturday.

Visconti, along with the co-chairs from Russia and the United States, traveled to Azerbaijan to hold talks with Aliyev on Saturday.

The French co-chair said that new plans could be drafted for the disputed region, depending on the desire of the Azerbaijani side, as reported by Aliyev's press department.

The leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia signed an agreement on November 9 that brought the six-week conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close. The deal also paved the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.