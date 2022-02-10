French Colleagues Should Take Closer Look at Deutsche Welle Story - Russian Ambassador

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) French partners should take a closer look at the story with the German television channel Deutsche Welle, sanctions against the media are not Russia's way, but in some cases they could be used, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I would advise our French colleagues to take a closer look at the Deutsche Welle story. Maybe it will affect their mental process. I didn't mean anything. I'm talking about respecting the freedom of speech and the right of the Russian media to work on common grounds in the country.

Of course, the situation here (in France) is not like that. Germany just stopped (the channel's) work. RT France and Sputnik are working despite restrictions," Meshkov said.

"But (the situation with Deutsche Welle) is just evidence that our patience is running out. The policy of sanctions against the media is not our way, we have never used it. But in some cases it is already the limit that requires reciprocity," he said, speaking about the closure of the Deutsche Welle office in Moscow in response to a ban on RT DE broadcasts in Germany.