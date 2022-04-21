UrduPoint.com

French Communes Struggle To Sustain Public Pools Due To Surging Energy Costs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:15 PM

French Communes Struggle to Sustain Public Pools Due to Surging Energy Costs

Costs of sustaining public swimming pools have become beyond affordable for some communes in the north of France due to growing electricity bills, local authorities told the BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Costs of sustaining public swimming pools have become beyond affordable for some communes in the north of France due to growing electricity bills, local authorities told the BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday.

In Montreuil, an agglomeration of communes in the department of Pas-de-Calais, the authorities expect to spend about 400,000 Euros ($435,000) on keeping their three public pools running this year, against 90,000 euros last year.

The commune of Leffrinckoucke in the department of Nord could not afford the 50,000 increase in spending and had to close its public swimming pool, according to the report.

Since the end of February, the cost of gas on the European market has been showing strong volatility against the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Throughout March, energy prices in the EU spiraled up 45% from what it was a year earlier.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia France Nord February March Gas Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Extraordinary security arrangements to be made on ..

Extraordinary security arrangements to be made on Eid-ul-Fitr: SSP

2 seconds ago
 ANP leaders call on prime minister

ANP leaders call on prime minister

4 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court allows PTI to place screen in ..

Islamabad High Court allows PTI to place screen in F-9 park

5 seconds ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain takes charge of Federal Educa ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain takes charge of Federal Education Ministry

6 seconds ago
 Govt expedites work on Naulong Dam in Jhal Magsi

Govt expedites work on Naulong Dam in Jhal Magsi

3 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring cleanliness ahead of Shab-i-Qadar

DC for ensuring cleanliness ahead of Shab-i-Qadar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.