French Communes Struggle to Sustain Public Pools Due to Surging Energy Costs

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Costs of sustaining public swimming pools have become beyond affordable for some communes in the north of France due to growing electricity bills, local authorities told the BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday.

In Montreuil, an agglomeration of communes in the department of Pas-de-Calais, the authorities expect to spend about 400,000 Euros ($435,000) on keeping their three public pools running this year, against 90,000 euros last year.

The commune of Leffrinckoucke in the department of Nord could not afford the 50,000 increase in spending and had to close its public swimming pool, according to the report.

Since the end of February, the cost of gas on the European market has been showing strong volatility against the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Throughout March, energy prices in the EU spiraled up 45% from what it was a year earlier.