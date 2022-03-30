UrduPoint.com

French Company Decathlon Leaves Russian Market Over Ukraine - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 01:40 AM

French Company Decathlon Leaves Russian Market Over Ukraine - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) French sporting goods retailer Decathlon decided to suspend its activities in Russia due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

"In strict compliance with international sanctions, Decathlon notes that the supply conditions are no longer met to continue its activity in Russia. Decathlon has to suspend the operation of its stores," the statement said.

At the same time, the company will continue to support 2,500 of its Russian employees, according to the statement.

The company has established a solidarity fund with $1.1 million aid for those affected by the Ukrainian conflict and a special center in Poland which distributes equipment and essential products worth $2.

9 million to local NGOs.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Same Luhansk Donetsk Poland February Media Million

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

1 hour ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

1 hour ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

1 hour ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

1 hour ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.