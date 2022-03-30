French Company Decathlon Leaves Russian Market Over Ukraine - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) French sporting goods retailer Decathlon decided to suspend its activities in Russia due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

"In strict compliance with international sanctions, Decathlon notes that the supply conditions are no longer met to continue its activity in Russia. Decathlon has to suspend the operation of its stores," the statement said.

At the same time, the company will continue to support 2,500 of its Russian employees, according to the statement.

The company has established a solidarity fund with $1.1 million aid for those affected by the Ukrainian conflict and a special center in Poland which distributes equipment and essential products worth $2.

9 million to local NGOs.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.