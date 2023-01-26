UrduPoint.com

French Company Ingenico Says Has Not Been Doing Business In Russia Since June 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) French company Ingenico, one of the largest suppliers of payment terminals, sold its business in Russia in June 2022, the company said in a statement.

"We were surprised by reports of the company's activities in Russia in the Russian media, because the company no longer has any business on this market. Ingenico transferred 100% of the shares to Ingenico LLC (Ingenico's Russian subsidiary) in June 2022," Ingenico told RIA Novosti.

"Therefore, the company no longer has employees in Russia," it said.

On Wednesday, RBC reported that Ingenico would consider leaving Russia. According to the newspaper, the company could leave the country in March 2023. Experts, according to the publication, estimated the share of Ingenico's devices on the market at 50 percent.

Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry said a number of large payment terminal suppliers are represented on the Russian market and that enterprises have enough relevant equipment to provide the market with.

