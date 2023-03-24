French Company Leroy Merlin Announces Intention to Sell All Stores in Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) French Company Leroy Merlin announced plans to sell all its stores in Russia aftr 18 years of activity in the country, ADEO, part of Leroy Merlin, said on Friday.

"ADEO announces its intention to transfer control of Leroy Merlin Russia to the local management," the company said in a statement.

The company expects jobs for 45,000 employees to be preserved.