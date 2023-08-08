French Company Orano Continues to Operate in Niger - Press Office

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The French nuclear fuel cycle company Orano, which produces uranium in Niger, told Ria Novosti on Tuesday that operations in Niger continue without changes.

"The safety of our facilities and employees continues to be ensured with increased vigilance. As of now, the company's activities continue.

The presence of foreign employees does not affect operational tasks," Orano said.

The company added that it is in touch with the French embassy in Niger and follows the French Foreign Ministry's guidelines when it comes to presence of foreign citizens at its facilities.

Earlier in August, Orano told Ria Novosti that dozens of it's expat workers have been evacuated from Niger.