French Company Orano Says Some of Its Foreign Employees to Be Evacuated From Niger

The French nuclear fuel cycle company Orano, which produces uranium in Niger, told Ria Novosti on Tuesday that some foreign employees will be evacuated from the country

Earlier in the day, the Orano group said that would continue operating in Niger despite France's plans to evacuate its citizens and other European nationals following last week's military coup in the African nation.

"As for foreign citizens, Orano is in constant contact with the Embassy (of France) and follows its instructions regarding the possibility of expat employees wishing to leave the territory of Niger to do so. At the moment, the evacuation concerns about a dozen Orano employees," the company said.

Orano also noted that the security of all employees in Niger, as well as the company's facilities, is ensured with extra vigilance.