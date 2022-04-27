(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) French Constitutional Council officially approved on Wednesday the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as president of the country, adding that his new term will start on May 14.

"Emmanuel Macron received 18,768,639 votes, which is 58.

55% of the vote, (the other presidential candidate) Marine Le Pen received 13,288,688 votes, which is 41.45% of the vote. Thus, Emmanuel Macron won an absolute majority of votes, so the Constitutional Council proclaims Mr. Macron as the new president of the Republic," President of the French Constitutional Council Laurent Fabius announced Wednesday, adding that Macron's second term will start on May 14.