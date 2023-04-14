UrduPoint.com

French Constitutional Council Approves Raising Retirement Age To 64

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 09:45 PM

French Constitutional Council Approves Raising Retirement Age to 64

The French Constitutional Council on Friday approved raising the retirement age to 64 and rejected calls for a referendum on the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The French Constitutional Council on Friday approved raising the retirement age to 64 and rejected calls for a referendum on the issue.

The council approved the key article of the pension reform about raising the retirement age but rejected six articles of the bill, including introducing fines for companies that refuse to hire people aged over 55.

In addition, the council rejected calls made by left-wing parties to hold a referendum on the pension reform.

More Stories From World

