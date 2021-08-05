UrduPoint.com

French Constitutional Council Supports Expansion Of Sanitary Pass Use

The French Constitutional Council said it had supported the expansion of the use of sanitary pass, which presupposed a vaccination or a negative test for the coronavirus, when visiting cafes and shopping centers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The French Constitutional Council said it had supported the expansion of the use of sanitary pass, which presupposed a vaccination or a negative test for the coronavirus, when visiting cafes and shopping centers.

"In recognizing the constitutional provisions on the health pass, the Constitutional Council condemned the provisions of the law relating to the management of the health crisis, the early termination of certain employment contracts and mandatory self-isolation, which it considers contrary to the Constitution," the court said in a statement.

The approval of the Constitutional Council means that the health pass will come into effect from August 9.

The Constitutional Council is the French constitutional review body that determines the conformity of laws to the constitution. It consists of 9 people who are appointed for 9 years. The council can pass judgment on the unconstitutionality of the draft law, but cannot overturn the current law.

It also has no right to check the constitutionality of laws on his own initiative. At the same time, the law cannot be signed by the president without the approval of the Constitutional Council.

On July 12, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. In particular, he announced the expansion of sanitary passes use to bars, restaurants, long-distance trains and airplanes. Also, Macron announced the introduction of compulsory vaccination for physicians in France and all workers in hospitals and nursing homes. Following the statements of the French president, a corresponding bill was prepared, and on Sunday it was adopted by the French parliament.

From July 21, a sanitary pass, indicating either vaccination, or a negative test for COVID-19, or transfer of the disease, is already needed in museums, theaters, cinemas, festivals, amusement parks, as well as at all cultural events with more than 50 people.

