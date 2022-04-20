French Constitutional Council to Announce Presidential Election Results April 27-28- Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The French Constitutional Council will announce the official result of the 2022 presidential election on April 27-28, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The presidential runoff will take place this Sunday.

"The official results will be announced by the Constitutional Council next week ” probably Wednesday or Thursday. The mandate of (outgoing) President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) shall expire on or after 14 May," Attal told a briefing.

The next president's inauguration is expected between the announcement of the final results and 14 May, the official added.