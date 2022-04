French Constitutional Council to Announce Presidential Election Results April 27-28- Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The French Constitutional Council will announce the official result of the 2022 presidential election on April 27-28, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The presidential runoff will take place this Sunday.

"The official results will be announced by the Constitutional Council next week probably Wednesday or Thursday. The mandate of (outgoing) President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) shall expire on or after 14 May," Attal told a briefing.

The next president's inauguration is expected between the announcement of the final results and 14 May, the official added.