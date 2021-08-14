UrduPoint.com

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:31 AM

France's constitutional authority on Friday validated most of the provisions of an anti-separatism bill designed to counter Islamist extremism

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) France's constitutional authority on Friday validated most of the provisions of an anti-separatism bill designed to counter Islamist extremism.

The bill was introduced by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin after a string of Islamist-motivated attacks shocked the country. It was passed in parliament in July despite criticism from the left.

the Constitutional Council's approval of the 'separatism' law," Darmanin tweeted, adding it would help President Emmanuel Macron's administration fight against "those who want to undermine secularism."

The Constitutional Council said it censured two of the seven clauses that made up the "law on the respect of the Republic's principles," including one that would allow stripping foreigners of resident permits if they disrespected said principles.

