Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :France's top constitutional authority on Thursday approved a Covid pass that limits access to cafes, restaurants and inter-city trains and planes to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.

The controversial pass has sparked mass protests, with critics accusing President Emmanuel Macron of running a "health dictatorship".