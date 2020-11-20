UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Consul In Morocco Took His Own Life - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

French Consul in Morocco Took His Own Life - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) French Consul General in Morocco Denis Francois has taken his own life, the Le360 media outlet reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the French Embassy in Rabat confirmed the consul's death in the port city of Tangier, without specifying the cause.

According to the Moroccan media, citing sources, the 55-year-old consul took his own life early on Thursday in an apartment where he lived alone, "leaving many question marks over reasons for such an act."

Francois, appointed as consul general in mid-September, had reportedly asked to be relieved of duty.

Following the incident, increased presence of security agents has been observed near the consulate.

Related Topics

Tangier Rabat Morocco Media

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

2 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

45 minutes ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

46 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

1 hour ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.