French Consul in Morocco Took His Own Life - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) French Consul General in Morocco Denis Francois has taken his own life, the Le360 media outlet reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the French Embassy in Rabat confirmed the consul's death in the port city of Tangier, without specifying the cause.

According to the Moroccan media, citing sources, the 55-year-old consul took his own life early on Thursday in an apartment where he lived alone, "leaving many question marks over reasons for such an act."

Francois, appointed as consul general in mid-September, had reportedly asked to be relieved of duty.

Following the incident, increased presence of security agents has been observed near the consulate.