UrduPoint.com

French Contingent Of NATO Battalion Moves Out To Exercises In Latvia - Estonian Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:07 PM

French Contingent of NATO Battalion Moves Out to Exercises in Latvia - Estonian Army

A convoy of military equipment of the French contingent of the NATO international battalion based in Estonia began its movement towards the Latvian town of Adazi for artillery exercises, the Estonian defense forces said on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) A convoy of military equipment of the French contingent of the NATO international battalion based in Estonia began its movement towards the Latvian town of Adazi for artillery exercises, the Estonian defense forces said on Saturday.

The French infantry combat vehicles and Leclerc tanks will take part in the scheduled drills at the training ground in Latvia, according to the defense forces. This will be the last maneuvers for the current unit of the French NATO contingent in Estonia during their service in the country's Tapa military town before the rotation, the statement noted.

The Estonian military said that the vehicles will be moving out along the highway from August 14 to August 16 and will be returning before August 22.

The army urged drivers to exercise caution when traveling on these dates along the column's path.

The military units of the UK contingent in Estonia, as well as the military police of Estonia and Latvia will be in charge of ensuring the safety of the convoy.

In 2016, NATO decided to deploy multinational battalions on a rotational basis in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland at their request. A NATO combat battalion group of about 1,200 troops has been deployed in the military town of Tapa since April 2017. The NATO International Battalion is led by the UK, with the presence of military units from France and Denmark on a rotational basis.

Related Topics

NATO Army Police France Vehicles Estonia United Kingdom Poland Lithuania Latvia Denmark April August 2017 2016 From

Recent Stories

Yousuf Khan clinches 35 kilometer long Azadi Cycle ..

Yousuf Khan clinches 35 kilometer long Azadi Cycle race trophy

3 minutes ago
 Nation needs to promote faith, unity, discipline: ..

Nation needs to promote faith, unity, discipline: Dr. Robina Farooq

3 minutes ago
 BCCI's president greets nation on Independence Day ..

BCCI's president greets nation on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 75th Independence Day celebrated in Larkana divisi ..

75th Independence Day celebrated in Larkana division

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi lands in Istanbul on three-day visi ..

President Alvi lands in Istanbul on three-day visit

16 minutes ago
 ICCI holds flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate 75t ..

ICCI holds flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate 75th Independence Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.