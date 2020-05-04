French Coronavirus Deaths Near 25,000 - Health Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France rose by 135 in the past day and is nearing the 25,000 mark, the General Directorate for Health said Sunday.

"We are mourning the deaths of 24,895 people who died from COVID-19 since March 1: 15,583 have died in hospitals and 9,312 in social and medical-social facilities," it said.

French hospitals have admitted 92,799 coronavirus patients since the start of the outbreak, of whom 50,785 have recovered, with tens of thousands beating the virus at home. More than 168,500 people in the country have so far contracted the disease.