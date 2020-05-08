UrduPoint.com
French Coronavirus Deaths Near 26,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France rose by 178 in the past day to 25,987, official data published by the Directorate General of Health showed Thursday.

"Since March 1, we have noted with regret the passing of 25,987 people from COVID-19, of them 16,386 died in hospitals and 9,601 in social and medical-social facilities," it said.

Hospitals have admitted 95,210 coronavirus patients since the start of the outbreak, with 23,208 receiving hospital treatment now, including 2,961 patients in intensive care.

France is preparing to start loosening coronavirus restrictions on Monday after weeks of declining hospitalization rates. It restricted movement and closed nonessential businesses on March 17.

