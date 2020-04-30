French Coronavirus Deaths Pass 24,000 - Top Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France topped 24,000 on Thursday after a further 289 patients died of COVID-19, the public health chief said.

"The total number of people who have died since March 1 is 24,376," Jerome Salomon said at a daily press briefing.

Of them, 15,244 patients died in hospitals and 9,132 in care homes.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 129,580 from 128,442 reported the day before. More than 26,200 have been hospitalized. The number of patients in intensive care is 4,019, which is 188 fewer than on Wednesday.