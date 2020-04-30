UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Coronavirus Deaths Pass 24,000 - Top Health Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

French Coronavirus Deaths Pass 24,000 - Top Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France topped 24,000 on Thursday after a further 289 patients died of COVID-19, the public health chief said.

"The total number of people who have died since March 1 is 24,376," Jerome Salomon said at a daily press briefing.

Of them, 15,244 patients died in hospitals and 9,132 in care homes.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 129,580 from 128,442 reported the day before. More than 26,200 have been hospitalized. The number of patients in intensive care is 4,019, which is 188 fewer than on Wednesday.

Related Topics

France Died March From

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

6 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

1 hour ago

Belgrade, Kaunas, Athens, Cologne Among Candidate ..

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 Delayed Turkey's S-400 Plans, But They Wi ..

34 minutes ago

Real COVID-19 Figures in Italy Possibly 20 Times H ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.