French Coronavirus Deaths Pass 60,000

Sat 19th December 2020

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France rose past 60,000 on Friday, the public health agency said, after 264 more patients died in hospitals in the past day.

The death toll now stands at 60,229.

Another 15,674 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, according to figures shared by Sante Publique.

France's senior health official Jerome Salomon said earlier that the evolution of the epidemic was concerning. France went into a second lockdown on October 30. It was replaced by a night curfew on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

