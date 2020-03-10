French Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 1,600 Cases - Reports

UrduPoint.com
The coronavirus infection tally in France rose by 194 overnight to 1,606 cases, the Health Ministry was cited as saying by BFMTV on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The coronavirus infection tally in France rose by 194 overnight to 1,606 cases, the Health Ministry was cited as saying by BFMTV on Tuesday.

Thirty people have died from the COVID-19 viral disease, up from 25 reported by the health minister, Jerome Salomon, on Monday evening.

Statistics published on the website of the national disease control agency, Public Health, indicate that the death toll stood at 30 at 3 p.m. on Monday.

