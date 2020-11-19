MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) French Council of State, which acts as the country's supreme court for administrative justice, on Thursday announced a three-month period for the government to provide evidence that its greenhouse-gas-emissions reduction strategy would be implemented by 2030.

Under the international 2015 Paris Climate Agreement France has the ambition to reduce its emissions by 40 percent by the end of the decade, compared to 1990 levels. However, in January 2019 the Council of State received a petition from the French northern Grande-Synthe coastal municipality exposed to climatic changes, accusing the government of refusing to take additional climate action measures in the locality, while failing to meet its commitments under the Paris deal.

"Before final ruling on the request [of Grande-Synthe municipality], the Conseil d'Etat [Council of State] is requesting the French Government to justify, within three months, how its refusal to take additional measures is compatible with the respect of the reduction path chosen to achieve the targets set for 2030," the court's statement read.

The council also noted that the government has delayed its ecological efforts for the next years by a decree of 21 April 2020, and "has regularly exceeded its own 'carbon budgets'".

The court's ruling was backed by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

"The decision of @Conseil_Etat [Council of State] is a major new step forward in the fight against global warming. Dialogue between judges and cities must continue and allow States to be reminded of their commitments in favor of reducing greenhouse gases," Hidalgo tweeted.

In the meantime, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make green initiatives his top policy priority following the failure of his party La Republique en Marche (LREM) in summer municipal elections, which LREM lost to the country's Europe Ecology - The Greens party.

The Paris treaty went into force in November 2016 to keep the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and limit warming to 1.5 degrees in a bid to reduce the impact and risks of climate change.