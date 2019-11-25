UrduPoint.com
French Couple Shot Dead In Haiti While Seeking Adoption, Officials Say

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:28 PM

Two French citizens were shot dead in Port-au-Prince at the weekend shortly after flying into the Haitian capital to adopt a child, diplomatic and other sources told AFP Monday

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Two French citizens were shot dead in Port-au-Prince at the weekend shortly after flying into the Haitian capital to adopt a child, diplomatic and other sources told AFP Monday.

An official at the French embassy confirmed that a French couple had been killed, without giving further details of the exact circumstances of their deaths.

According to two other sources, however, the couple were from the Ardeche region of southeastern France and had arrived in the Caribbean country to adopt a child.

One of the sources said they were killed in an armed robbery that turned deadly.

A spokeswoman for the Ardeche department confirmed to AFP that the couple, from the town of Saint-Martin-d'Ardeche, had been given a green light last year to adopt their first child.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has been roiled for two months by protests, which were triggered by fuel shortages but have turned violent and morphed into a broader campaign against President Jovenel Moise.

According to UN figures, at least 42 people have been killed and dozens injured during anti-government protests since mid-September.

The French foreign ministry recommends visitors "postpone their trip to Haiti until further notice.""Demonstrations, accompanied by blockades on the main roads and violent acts (rock throwing, shots...) are very frequent. Violent groups are active and fueling a climate of insecurity," the foreign ministry warned last month.

