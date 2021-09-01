French court acquits separatist Basque ETA leader Josu Ternera

A Paris court on Wednesday acquitted the former Basque separatist leader Josu Ternera on charges of participating in a criminal organization, citing insufficient evidence in the case

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A Paris court on Wednesday acquitted the former Basque separatist leader Josu Ternera on charges of participating in a criminal organization, citing insufficient evidence in the case.

The ruling overturns a conviction and eight-year prison term handed down in 2017 when Ternera, a historic leader of the ETA group seeking independence for the Basque Country, was tried in absentia while he was on the run from the authorities.