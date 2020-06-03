UrduPoint.com
French Court Allows UN Trial For Rwanda Genocide Suspect

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:19 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A Paris court on Wednesday approved the transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested in France after decades on the run, to a UN body for trial.

Accused of financing the 1994 genocide of some 800,000 people, Kabuga asked to be tried in France, and he can still appeal the decision to hand him over to the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) for a trial in Arusha, Tanzania.

