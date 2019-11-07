UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Clears Lafarge Giant Of 'Complicity' Charge For Working In Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

French Court Clears Lafarge Giant of 'Complicity' Charge for Working in Syria - Reports

French cement giant Lafarge is no longer accused of "complicity in crimes against humanity," a Paris appeals court ruled, but is still implicated in "financing terrorism," "violating an embargo" and "endangering the lives of employees," media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) French cement giant Lafarge is no longer accused of "complicity in crimes against humanity," a Paris appeals court ruled, but is still implicated in "financing terrorism," "violating an embargo" and "endangering the lives of employees," media reported on Thursday.

Charges against ex-CEO Bruno Lafont and eight other executives remain in place despite the court having dropped the gravest of them, according to the France Info news outlet.

According to court materials, Lafarge sought to keep its cement producing facility in northern Syria operational at all costs despite the country's descent into civil war and the imposition of international sanctions. Among the charges is the accusation that they paid up to 13 million Euros ($14.4 million) to radical armed groups for protection, including to the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) and Jabhat al-Nusra (since renamed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, banned in Russia) terrorist groups.

Present in Syria since 2007, the company's facility remained operational even when most international companies and ventures pulled out as a result of the economic sanctions against the Assad government.

The location of the plant near the Syrian-Turkish border, east of the Euphrates river, has been an especially volatile region throughout Syria's eight-year war. French judicial authorities believe that the company endangered the lives of its employees by keeping the plant running even when the land changed hands between government forces, the Free Syrian Army, and Islamic State terrorists.

The company argues that it kept the plant in operation to support the local economy and protect jobs.

The European Union imposed restrictions on the Syrian government shortly after the start of the civil war in 2011. Apart from oil and arms embargoes, European for-profit companies are prohibited from operating on Syrian territory.

Lafarge remains one of the largest cement producers in the world, with annual revenues in the billions.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Army Syria Russia France European Union Company Oil Paris Border Media All From Government Billion Million Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of sing ..

10 minutes ago

At Least 10 People Killed in Past 24 Hours During ..

52 seconds ago

Mehfil-e-Naat, Seerat-un-Nabi held at Islamia Univ ..

53 seconds ago

Kashmiris not to accept forced annexation of dispu ..

55 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi announces to hold Kaliwal Zalmi Lea ..

57 seconds ago

Malaysian Foreign Minister Says Pompeo's Offer for ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.