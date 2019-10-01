French Court Convicts Ex-Justice Minister of Breaching Secrecy - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A French court on Monday convicted a former justice minister, Jean-Jacques Urvoas, of illegally passing confidential documents to a lawmaker facing investigation, media said.

The Republican Court of Justice ruled that Urvoas broke secrecy rules in 2017 when he sent files to Thierry Solere via Telegram that were related to a probe into him, Le Monde daily said.

The 60-year-old has been given a suspended month-long prison sentence and told to pay a fine of 5,000 Euros ($5,448) for "breaching professional secrecy.

"Even if the justice minister is no longer bound by the secrecy of investigation... he is still obliged to respect the secrecy demanded by the nature of the information transferred to him," the ruling read.

The judgment was passed by a panel of three justices and 12 legislators, the only body that has jurisdiction over ministers. Urvoas said none of the data he passed on to Solere was secret under any rules. He has five days to appeal.