French court convicts Ikea in spying scandal

Versailles (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A French court on Tuesday found the French subsidiary of Swedish furniture giant Ikea guilty of setting up an elaborate system to illegally spy on hundreds of employees and job applicants from 2009 to 2012.

The company's French unit was fined one million Euros ($1.2 million) and one of its former CEOs was handed a suspended two-year prison sentence, the court said in its verdict.