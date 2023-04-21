French Court Convicts Lebanese-Canadian Academic of 1980 Synagogue Bombing - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A French court found Lebanese-Canadian academic Hassan Diab guilty in absentia on charges of involvement in the 1980 Paris synagogue bombing and sentenced him to life in prison, CBC reported on Friday.

The court has issued an arrest warrant for the sociologist, the report said.

Diab reportedly expressed disappointment with the verdict, adding he had hoped that "reason" would prevail.

At the moment, Diab's lawyer is waiting to see whether France will issue a request for extradition, the report said, and labeled the verdict as politically motivated.

Diab was arrested in 2008 by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and was extradited to France in 2014 where he spent over three years in prison, but was freed after judges found the evidence was not solid enough to try him.

In 1980, a bomb was detonated at a synagogue located on Rue Copernic in Paris. The explosion killed four people and injured 40 others. No one ever claimed responsibility for the attack.