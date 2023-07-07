Open Menu

French Court Dismisses Lawsuit Alleging TotalEnergies' Role In Climate Change - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 01:00 AM

French Court Dismisses Lawsuit Alleging TotalEnergies' Role in Climate Change - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) A French court has dismissed a lawsuit brought against French energy giant TotalEnergies by a coalition contending that the company's activities damage the environment and climate, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The report said that six non-governmental organizations and 16 local authorities filed the lawsuit against the company in 2020.

The NGOs demanded that TotalEnergies take measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. However, the court ruled that the coalition had not respected the requirements of the "negotiation phase" provided by law before suing a large French company, the report said.

France's TotalEnergies is one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. It is also the second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to the global market. The company has about 100,000 employees in over 130 countries.

