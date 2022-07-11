French Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Case Against Interior Minister Darmanin - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) A court in France has dismissed the sexual assault case against French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

The judge ordered that the case be dismissed on July 8, 2022, the broadcaster reported.

Sophie Patterson Spat, who accused Darmanin of sexual harassment and breach of trust in 2009, filed a lawsuit againt him in 2017.

In 2018, the court in Paris issued a ruling on lack of evidence in the case, and in 2019 a court of cassation ordered that the legality of the case termination be reviewed.

In 2020, the court of appeal in Paris decided to resume the probe against Darmanin.