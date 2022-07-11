UrduPoint.com

French Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Case Against Interior Minister Darmanin - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 07:30 PM

French Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Case Against Interior Minister Darmanin - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) A court in France has dismissed the sexual assault case against French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

The judge ordered that the case be dismissed on July 8, 2022, the broadcaster reported.

Sophie Patterson Spat, who accused Darmanin of sexual harassment and breach of trust in 2009, filed a lawsuit againt him in 2017.

In 2018, the court in Paris issued a ruling on lack of evidence in the case, and in 2019 a court of cassation ordered that the legality of the case termination be reviewed.

In 2020, the court of appeal in Paris decided to resume the probe against Darmanin.

Related Topics

Interior Minister France Paris July 2017 2018 2019 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.