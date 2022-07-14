UrduPoint.com

French Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Case Against Interior Minister Darmanin - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) A court in France has dismissed the sexual assault case against French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

The judge ordered that the case be dismissed on July 8, 2022, the broadcaster reported.

Sophie Patterson-Spatz, who accused Darmanin of sexual harassment and breach of trust in 2009, filed a lawsuit against him in 2017.

Following the dismissal announcement, Patterson-Spatz decided to appeal the ruling.

"Patterson seeks justice and challenges the grounds on which such a ruling was made. Therefore, she instructed me (lawyer) to appeal it, which was done today (Wednesday)," her lawyer, Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, told Agence France-Presse.

In 2018, the court in Paris issued a ruling on lack of evidence in the case, and in 2019 a court of cassation ordered that the legality of the case termination be reviewed.

In 2020, the court of appeal in Paris decided to resume the probe against Darmanin.

