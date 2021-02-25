UrduPoint.com
French Court Indicts 6 Minors In Girl Fatal Stabbing Case Linked To Gang Rivalry - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

French Court Indicts 6 Minors in Girl Fatal Stabbing Case Linked to Gang Rivalry - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The prosecutor's office in Evry, a town not far from Paris, has indicted six minors within an inquiry into a killing of a 14-year-old girl in a gang clash earlier this week, with the teenager responsible for the fatal stab placed in pre-trial detention, BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the prosecutor's office.

The incident occurred on Monday when a schoolgirl intervened in a brawl between youth gangs in the central department of Essonne and was stabbed in the stomach. The victim succumbed to her injuries overnight to Tuesday.

The probe was opened the same day, putting a total of six minors aged between 14 and 16 in police custody.

The investigators remanded in detention a 16-year-old teen who has admitted to making the fatal strike on the deceased girl. Five others were placed under judicial supervision, and the prosecution proposed to charge them with aggravated violence.

According to the national security structures, the Il-de-France region, where the incident took place, has become the epicenter for gang activities and related violence.

