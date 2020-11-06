French Court Jails Algerian for Life on Terror Plot, Murder Charges - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A 29-year-old Algerian man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing a woman and plotting a terror attack on a church in a Paris suburb in April 2015, media said.

Sid Ahmed Ghlam was found guilty of murdering 32-year-old fitness instructor Aurelie Chatelain near a church in the town of Villejuif that he planned to bomb on orders from his handlers in Syria, Le Figaro reports.

The Algerian engineering student was arrested after shooting himself in the leg in what appeared to be an accident. He will not be eligible for parole for at least 22 years. Nine other suspects in the case were given jail time ranging from two years to a life sentence, two of them in absentia.