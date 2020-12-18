UrduPoint.com
French Court Jails Moroccan For Life Over Foiled 2015 Train Attack

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:05 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A French court on Thursday jailed for life a Moroccan man who planned a terror attack on a Paris-bound international train in 2015, only to be thwarted by passengers including off-duty US soldiers.

The Paris court convicted Ayoub El Khazzani, now 31, over the August 2015 plot on the Amsterdam-Paris high-speed Thalys train and also issued sentences of between seven to 27 years to three accomplices.

