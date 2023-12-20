French court jails Rwandan ex-doctor 24 years over 1994 genocide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Former Rwandan doctor Sosthene Munyemana was on Wednesday jailed for 24 years by a French court for his involvement in the 1994 genocide of Tutsis.

The 68-year-old former gynaecologist was found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and participation in a conspiracy to prepare these crimes.

His lawyers said they planned to appeal the verdict.

The public prosecutor had sought a sentence of 30 years, arguing that the "sum total" of his choices showed "the traits of a genocidaire".

The trial in the Assize Court in the French capital came nearly three decades after a complaint was filed against him in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux in 1995.

It is the sixth trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres, in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days by Hutu soldiers and extremist militias, according to UN figures.