Open Menu

French Court Jails Rwandan Ex-doctor 24 Years Over 1994 Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 09:10 AM

French court jails Rwandan ex-doctor 24 years over 1994 genocide

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Former Rwandan doctor Sosthene Munyemana was on Wednesday jailed for 24 years by a French court for his involvement in the 1994 genocide of Tutsis.

The 68-year-old former gynaecologist was found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and participation in a conspiracy to prepare these crimes.

His lawyers said they planned to appeal the verdict.

The public prosecutor had sought a sentence of 30 years, arguing that the "sum total" of his choices showed "the traits of a genocidaire".

The trial in the Assize Court in the French capital came nearly three decades after a complaint was filed against him in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux in 1995.

It is the sixth trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres, in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days by Hutu soldiers and extremist militias, according to UN figures.

Related Topics

United Nations Lawyers France Doctor Bordeaux Court

Recent Stories

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

9 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

9 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

9 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

9 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

9 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

9 hours ago
National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

9 hours ago
 Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

9 hours ago
 ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

9 hours ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

10 hours ago
 Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against s ..

Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against surrogate companies

10 hours ago
 EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispu ..

EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispute

10 hours ago

More Stories From World