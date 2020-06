(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A Paris court on Wednesday convicted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's uncle of money laundering and misappropriating Syrian public funds and sentenced him to four years in prison.

Rifaat al-Assad, 82, was hospitalised with internal bleeding in France in December and was not in the dock for the ruling.

The court also ordered the confiscation of Assad's vast real estate assets in France worth an estimated 90 million Euros ($100 million).