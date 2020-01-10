French court orders 52mn euro payout in 'Mona Lisa' Ferrari battle

A French appeals court has ordered the son of a renowned Ferrari collector to pay his siblings millions of euros over the disputed sale of a coveted racer considered the storied Italian automaker's "Mona Lisa".

Patrick Bardinon was sued for breach of trust after auctioning off the rare 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO to a Taiwanese buyer in 2014 for 38 million euros ($42 million at current rates) -- a record at the time.

He says it was a gift from his father Pierre Bardinon, a descendent of the family behind luxury fur and leather house Chapal, after Patrick was in an horrendous racing accident.

"My father thought I had died that day," he said last March when the lawsuit first came to court.

But Anne and Jean-Francois Bardinon claim their brother secretly removed the car from their father's collection and unlawfully sold the crown jewel of their shared inheritance.

The pair lost their initial challenge, but the appeals court in Limoges ruled Wednesday in the siblings' favour, Anne Bardinon's lawyer said Friday.