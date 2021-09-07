French Court Overturns Cancellation of Crimes Against Humanity Charges for Lafarge Firm

France's Court of Cassation on Tuesday overturned the 2019 decision of the Paris Court of Appeal which dismissed the indictment on involvement in crimes against humanity in Syria by the French cement producer Lafarge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) France's Court of Cassation on Tuesday overturned the 2019 decision of the Paris Court of Appeal which dismissed the indictment on involvement in crimes against humanity in Syria by the French cement producer Lafarge.

The inquiry, launched in 2017, probed terrorist financing claims linked to the company's activities in northern Syria until 2014. According to the investigators, the leadership of the company at the time allegedly provided financing to several terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) in exchange for protection of its cement factory, which it aspired to keep running despite the civil war and Western sanctions against the government of President Bashar Assad.

"The decision of the investigating chamber to quash the indictment of the company for complicity in crimes against humanity is overturned; the investigative chamber, in a different composition, will again have to rule on this question," the court said in a statement, adding that a charge of "endangering the lives of others," previously upheld by the Court of Appeal, is also due to be reconsidered.

The justice confirmed charges against Lafarge for ties to the financing of terrorist.

The company, which merged with the Swiss company Holcim, has denied accusations of complicity in crimes against humanity, saying that it kept its plant in Syria, which terrorists captured in 2014, operational to support the local economy.