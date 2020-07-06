UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Overturns Mandatory Authorisation For Demonstrations

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:07 PM

French court overturns mandatory authorisation for demonstrations

France's highest administrative court on Monday overturned the requirement for a police authorisation to hold a demonstration, a procedure imposed as part of measures to combat the coronavirus

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :France's highest administrative court on Monday overturned the requirement for a police authorisation to hold a demonstration, a procedure imposed as part of measures to combat the coronavirus.

After receiving complaints from labour unions and associations, the Council of State said that the mandatory authorisation may "disproportionately harm the right to demonstrate".

But the court maintained the ban on gatherings over 5,000 people, which it considered "justified in light of current sanitary conditions".

The Council of State suspended a blanket ban on demonstrations on June 13, which stemmed from a law forbidding gatherings of over 10 people as part of COVID-19 measures.

Taking note of the ruling, now former prime minister Edouard Philippe softened the blanket ban in order to allow demonstrations given express authorisation by the police and where people respect social distancing measures.

But the Council of State ruled that the decree was "excessive".

Judges said that in normal times, the organisers of demonstrations must notify the authorities and the head of police can then forbid those they believe are going to cause public disorder.

But this decree "turns this logic on its head", judges said, "because all demonstrations are forbidden until they are allowed by the police."The court also said that because there were no time constraints as to when the police had to render a decision, the timing could be too tight to allow the organisers time to contest the decision before the courts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police May June All From Court Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

37 minutes ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

37 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

52 minutes ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.