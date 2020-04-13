UrduPoint.com
French Court Receives 28 Complaints Over Lack Of Cabinet's Response To Pandemic - Reports

Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

France's CJR court, which is empowered to consider offenses by government ministers, has received 28 complaints against Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and several ministers in his cabinet regarding their handling of the health care crisis and the lack of response in preventing the spread of COVID-19, media reported on Monday

France has been one of the European countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It has registered a total of 95,403 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll has surpassed 14,300 cases.

Le Parisien reported that, apart from Philippe, the court had registered complaints against Health Minister Olivier Veran and his predecessor, Agnes Buzyn; Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet; Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Secretary of State for the Interior Laurent Nunez; as well as Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud.

According to the outlet, the plaintiffs accuse the government members of various offenses, including endangering the lives of others or refraining from taking timely action to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The ministers may face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 45,000 Euros ($49,000).

The first complaints were filed back in March.

The French authorities have drawn criticism, among other things, for holding the first round of municipal elections on March 15, days after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.

Notably, Buzyn, who resigned in February in order to engage in the race for mayor of Paris, has said that she warned Philippe that the elections should not be held back in January.

